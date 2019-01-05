Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Simon Mignolet will start in goal for Monday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Wolves.

The Belgium international has played just once – the EFL Cup exit to Chelsea in September – since the FA Cup defeat to West Brom last January.

He lost his place to Loris Karius and then, following his departure on loan to Besiktas, remained number two after Alisson Becker arrived for £65million in the summer.

“(Mignolet) will play, of course. The goalkeeper position is a different one but Simon, I could write a book about all the good things I could say about him,” Klopp said.

“I’m not sure if you saw it before the Manchester City game warming up, he had seven, eight incredible saves.

“That’s how he is, he’s a fantastic professional, and did brilliantly so far. Like all the boys who don’t play constantly week in week out, they kept the level really high in training.

“Our kind of A versus B matches are unbelievable high quality and that is because of the boys in behind.

“Simon is a Premier League goalkeeper, everybody knows that, so I’m really happy for him that he can have that game.

“It will be a difficult game, maybe good for a goalie. I’m pretty sure he will have the opportunity to show up a few times.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reports that Klopp is also considering naming 16-year-old Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever in his matchday squad for Monday’s FA Cup tie at Molineux, while fellow youngsters Rafael Camacho and Curtis Jones could also feature.

