Jurgen Klopp believes Chelsea will be landing a quality signing when they welcome Christian Pulisic to Stamford Bridge in summer 2019.

Pulisic has joined Chelsea but will be loaned back to the German club for the remainder of the season, the Bundesliga club have announced.

It is reported that the Blues will pay £58milion for the USA international.

The 20-year-old joined BVB as a youth player in 2015 and has made just over 100 appearances for the club, and was repeatedly linked with a switch to Anfield to work under ex-Dortmund boss Klopp.

However, two reasons were cited in the media as to why Klopp was happy to pass up on the chance to work with Pulisic – while our readers also backed the decision of the Liverpool manager to overlook the signing.

Nonetheless, Klopp believes Maurizio Sarri will be getting on his hands on a truly top talent when he switches the Westfalenstadion for Stamford Bridge on July 1.

Discussing Wednesday’s major transfer development, Klopp said at his media briefing: “Pulisic is a really good player for Chelsea. He’s a highly-skilled boy. I’ve known him for a while – it’s a good signing. It’s a good deal as well for Dortmund.”

Liverpool are not expected to be too busy in the transfer market this month, though there could be a number of outgoings with Dominic Solanke linked with moves to both Crystal Palace and Schalke.

Reports in Germany on Wednesday claimed Solanke was ready to accept the challenge of playing in the Bundesliga with the Royal Blues, but when questioned about the potential deal, Klopp said: “We don’t talk about transfers, and loans are transfers as well. We will see what happens before January 31. [I have] nothing to say!”

