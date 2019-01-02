Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke is reportedly ready to snub a move to Crystal Palace in favour of a shock switch to the Bundesliga.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson confirmed his side’s interest in taking Solanke after the Eagles failed to score for a second straight home game against Chelsea on Sunday.

“It’s no secret he’s a target,” said Hodgson. “What would he do? Provide an attacking threat. He’s a proven goalscorer through all the age groups at Chelsea and England.

“If he comes here, it’ll be up to him to show he can do that in Premier League football.

“He’s someone with the profile we’re looking for, and the ability we are looking for. We know him better from the England games, and the performances with England.”

However, Hodgson could be disappointed in his pursuit of the 21-year-old, with a report from Sport Bild suggesting Solanke wants to join Schalke instead.

Schalke director Christian Heidel has a good relationship with Jurgen Klopp which is believed to be the key reason that Liverpool have agreed a loan deal until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the development of Reiss Nelson at Hoffenheim and Jadon Sancho at Dortmund – two fellow young England stars – is likely to tempt Solanke into trying his hand abroad.