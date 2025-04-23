Jurgen Klopp will consider taking the managerial reins with four teams if choosing to return in 2026, and Real Madrid – where he already has a key ally – are among them.

Klopp currently serves as Head of Global Soccer within the Red Bull system, a role he started in at the beginning of 2025. Just a few months later his future has come under the spotlight amid apparent unhappiness in the position.

Links to Real Madrid quickly gathered steam amid strong suggestions Carlo Ancelotti will be sacked after the Cope del Rey final on April 26. Even if Ancelotti survives, the expectation is he’ll be ousted by the summer at the latest.

Klopp’s name quickly rose to the top of the agenda within the Spanish media. However, the German’s agent, Marc Kosicke, moved to shut down talk of a switch to the Bernabeu.

Speaking to Sky Germany, the agent stated: “Jurgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.”

That was followed by Sky Germany reporting Klopp has no plans to return to management ahead of the 2025/26 season.

A fresh update from the Daily Telegraph has echoed that statement, insisting the 57-year-old ‘will wait until 2026 before deciding on any managerial opportunities.’

However, there are understood to be be opportunities to return to management that would make Klopp think…

Real Madrid links clarified / Three other jobs possible

Firstly, Real Madrid were cited and Klopp already has a backer in the Spanish capital.

Florentino Perez is the long-reigning president of Real Madrid, though now aged 78, the expectation is he’s serving his last term in the position.

The battle to succeed Perez is in its early stages behind the scenes and one key figure jostling for power is Anas Laghari. The report then highlighted a multitude of outlets in Spain who have all stated Klopp is the ‘first choice’ of Laghari’s.

Perez’s current term runs until 2029 and with Klopp ruling out a return to management until 2026 at the earliest, Real Madrid are more of a future topic for the German and not in the here and now.

The overwhelming favourite to succeed Ancelotti in the present day is Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso.

Leverkusen will not stand in Alonso’s way and talks between the manager and Real Madrid have already taken place. Per Sky Germany, Real Madrid must pay Leverkusen a fee in the €15m-€20m range before prising Alonso out of the Bundesliga side where he’s contracted until 2026.

Elsewhere, Klopp has reportedly ‘always liked the idea of international management’ and three potential jobs in that arena were cited – Germany, USA and England.

As such, Klopp could conceivably return to England if managing again, though not at club level.

Latest Real Madrid news – Vinicius Jr and more…

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Vinicius Jr is on the cusp of signing a new contract with Real Madrid.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Vinicius Jr, on the verge of reaching an agreement with Real Madrid over new deal for the next five years.

“Deal almost done as La Ser reported, waiting to clarify whether going to be valid until 2030 or 2029 with option to extend. Vini always wanted to stay at Real Madrid.”

The Brazilian is understood to have rejected a one BILLION euro offer to move to the Saudi Pro League in favour of re-signing with Real Madrid.

