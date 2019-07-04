Klopp considers €50m move to sign Liverpool’s ‘next Xabi Alonso’

Liverpool are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos as Jurgen Klopp eyes the club’s ‘next Xabi Alonso’, according to reports in Spain.

The playmaker was expected to leave the Bernabeu this summer, as Madrid look to balance the books, after so far splashing out almost £300m on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao.

Ceballos, who has been linked with AC Milan, has just finished international duty with Spain’s Under-21s during which he helped his side lift the European Championships. Both Arsenal and Spurs have also been linked with a move for the former Betis star, with the former apparently happy to pay his £45m (€50m) asking price. However Marca (via Sport Witness) now say in their latest report on Ceballos that Liverpool want to sign the 22-year-old permanently – but are loathe to include a buyback clause. The Reds are understood to be really keen on the midfielder with the report saying Jurgen Klopp could have the ‘next Xabi Alonso’ on his hands if he can sign Ceballos. Jurgen Klopp’s side have ‘moved discreetly, but their interest has grown in recent weeks’ and instead of a loan move they would want to ‘buy him out’ entirely. The Reds boss apparently ‘believes Ceballos he can add the dynamism that he was looking for in Naby Keita’, something he has not yet found.

