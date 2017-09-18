Sturridge told to shape up or face being shipped out at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly told Daniel Sturridge he has until the end of the year to prove his worth to Liverpool – or face being sold, possibly as early as January.

The England striker completed a rare 90 minutes at Anfield on Saturday as the Reds were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Burnley – a match which saw our Monday Verdict question the long-term future over Klopp at Anfield.

But Sturridge failed to add to the single goal he has scored this season, as he struggles to recapture the form which saw him sign a £150,000-a-week deal back in 2014.

And the Daily Mirror claims Klopp has told the striker he is very much playing for his future at Anfield, with the German thought to be unconvinced about whether he can rely on the forward to be a regular source of goals.

The England striker, now 28, has two years left on his current deal, but the Reds are yet to open new deal talks with the player and plan to make a decision on Sturridge come the end of the calendar year.

The club know that his value will continue to drop the closer he gets towards the end of his contract and could look to cash in next summer when he has a year left. But some suggestions claim Sturridge has been told to prove his worth before then and could be sold as early as January if the right money comes in.

The striker has made just 70 appearances for the Reds – many of them as a substitute – and scored 25 goals – since penning his new contract in 2014 and has often clashed with Klopp over his fitness.