Klopp convincing Liverpool board to make summer bid for PSG ace

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly trying to persuade Liverpool’s board to sign PSG attacking midfielder Julian Draxler this summer.

Liverpool hammered Watford 5-0 on Saturday to continue to cement their place in the Premier League’s top four, with Mo Salah bagging four goals in another impressive performance from Klopp’s men.

Klopp, however, is still looking to strengthen his squad, having not yet signed a replacement for Philippe Coutinho while Emre Can is also expected to quit the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

A report in the Sunday Express, via TransfermarketWeb, claims that the Reds chief is determined to land Draxler, who is being tipped to quit the Parc des Princes this summer and is seen as perfect Coutinho replacement.

The 24-year-old joined the Ligue 1 giants from Wolfsburg in January 2016 and despite becoming an immediate fan favourite he has struggled for game time this season due to the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The report goes on to state that Klopp has been doing his utmost to persuade Liverpool to launch a bid and that he appears to have made progress on that front as the Reds prepare to make an offer for the player.

The potential arrival of Draxler, alongside the already agreed deal for Naby Keita, would certainly give Liverpool a dynamic new look to their midfield department.