Klopp releases sobering message to Liverpool fans over coronavirus

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reminded fans that “there are more important things in life than football”.

The Reds are top of the Premier League and need just two wins to mathematically secure their first top flight title since 1990, however the coronavirus outbreak has seen all football suspended.

The Premier League could return on April 4 at the earliest, but after the British government on Wednesday decided to shut all schools as of Friday, any quick return for Premier League fixtures seems unlikely.

Klopp though is hiding his disappointment and remains philosophical.

“It’s football. It’s a game. So it’s not that serious actually, it’s just a game,” Klopp said on The Duffle Bag podcast.

“There are more important things in life. So try to stay cheeky a little bit and enjoy it.”

With a Champions League crown in the bag from last season and a record-breaking season this time around, Klopp is arguably one of the best coaches in the world, but despite overseeing the Reds’ transformation, the German is remains grounded.

On being humble, the German added: “Everyone should be humble because why shouldn’t you be humble?

“What reason do you have to feel like something special? The boys have a special life in all in all parts. They earn a lot of money, but they cannot go out without anybody watching them.

“Every week the whole world is watching them and they’re still very young. What they need is faith and trust. They have to realise it’s possible to make the biggest mistakes ever in public and life goes on as long as you have the right people around you.”

