Klopp decision made inevitable by trusted coach to force Liverpool pay-out

An inevitable Liverpool decision that could be made as soon as tonight will force Liverpool into making a pay-out to cash-strapped Derby County, per a report.

Derby announced on Friday that they would be entering administration. Wayne Rooney is facing an almighty task to keep his side’s head above water. A points deduction could result to compound their woes.

Good news has been thin on the ground for the Rams of late. But according to the Telegraph, a crumb of comfort could soon be forthcoming.

Via the Liverpool Echo, it’s been revealed the club could soon receive £100,000 from Liverpool.

That sum will be paid if rising starlet Kaide Gordon is given his senior Liverpool debut. Widespread reports have speculated the 16-year-old could make his bow as early as tonight when Liverpool battle Norwich in the EFL Cup third round.

Liverpool acquired Gordon from Derby in February for an initial £1m, though that figure could rise to £3m. Operating primarily as a right winger, the left-footed youngster has wowed Reds assistant coach Pep Lijnders.

Lijnders revealed how he spotted Gordon’s talents in this summer’s pre-season. That led to a swift phone call to Klopp after Gordon made an immediate impression.

“About Kaide, before pre-season we always make sure that our biggest talents, or our talents, start a week earlier than we start, so they start with the U23s training,” the coach said in a press conference (via Liverpool’s website).

“So I went to watch U23s training and I see one player and he has fire in each moment he touched the ball!

“He passes players like they are not standing there, so I call Jurgen [Klopp] immediately like, ‘Wow, we have a new player here!’”

Liverpool are expected to field a vastly different eleven in the contest with the Canaries. Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and midfielder Curtis Jones have already been pencilled in for starts. And should Gordon join them, £100,000 will soon find it’s way to Derby.

Ferdinand urges Liverpool to re-sign forward

Meanwhile, Liverpool or Manchester United should jump at the chance to sign Raheem Sterling amid his uncertainty at Manchester City, according to Rio Ferdinand.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “If I’m Liverpool, I’d buy Sterling tomorrow. If I’m him, I wouldn’t go to Barcelona or Real Madrid right now, that’s why I said Liverpool… Man Utd will take him!”

Ferdinand went on to question Guardiola’s treatment of Sterling. While his minutes for City have dropped off, he was arguably England’s best player at Euro 2020.

“Where is Raheem Sterling? He’s lost confidence because he’s been taken out of the team,” Ferdinand said. “He was the go-to guy when they needed a goal, for so many years. Now all of a sudden he’s in the wilderness.

“I’m baffled by it, I just don’t understand. With Pep, he gets things right more often than not. But with this one there must be clubs sitting there going ‘let’s see how this pans out because I would take Sterling all day!”

