Jurgen Klopp gave a glowing endorsement of Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds Utd side ahead of their clash with Liverpool, but couldn’t resist a cheeky reference to the controversial Spygate saga.

Liverpool enter the upcoming campaign as defending champions for the first time in 30 years.

Their opening clash with Leeds will be a mouthwatering affair, with spirits sky high at the Yorkshire club after ending their 16-year exile from the top flight.

The contest promises to be an all-action encounter laced with tactical manoeuvring, and Klopp believes Liverpool’s first opponents could take the Premier League by storm.

Speaking in his Friday press conference, the German said: “Leeds are a PL team with a PL team quality-wise with a world-class manager. An intense idea of football. We have to be ready for that. I am not thinking too much about the rest of the season.

“They have a different style to Sheffield Utd for example and it will help them.

“It’s not the most expansive style and they will open up. They are well drilled and they are brilliant. Defending exceptional. Man-marking plus one. Really well organised.

“Leeds will do well in the Premier League, 100%. It will suit them more than the Championship did.

“If we are not ready for intensity then we have a problem. They are fresh and will be charged. But we will be as well, so let’s give it a go.”

The clash of styles and philosophies between Klopp and Bielsa provides an intriguing backdrop to the clash.

Revealing his admiration for his counterpart, Klopp said: “I admire him but I was never close enough to really [speak]. His teams are exceptional. I analysed some games and looked at it. Different approach. I like him without knowing him as a proper character. Hardest working of all of us maybe.”

Ever the joker, however, Klopp couldn’t resist a cheeky reference to the spygate scandal that erupted in the Championship 18 months ago.

“I remember the analysis around the Derby game, it was so much. I am not sure we have as much. We haven’t seen any suspicious people around our training ground this week! He really pushes [his ideas] through and he is a success.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is an injury doubt for the match, but Klopp hinted that he could be in contention to feature pending his continued recovery.

“Not decided yet,” he said regarding Henderson. “We will make late decision. Looks rather promising. We have a lot of players available. Not all of them will be involved.”

Klopp provides multiple transfer updates

Meanwhile, the Reds boss an update when quizzed about the ongoing Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool speculation, and hinted that a resolution could be close regarding Georginio Wijnaldum’s contract situation.

Thiago, 29, has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, and the latest report suggested Liverpool had launched their first offer.

Speaking in his Friday press conference, Klopp provided an update on the situation, and also clarified their stance regarding Rhian Brewster’s potential exit.

“If I would invent words that would end speculation I would become rich,” Klopp said regarding the Thiago rumours.

