Klopp declares support for under-fire Pochettino

Jurgen Klopp has declared his support for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino after his recent comments.

Pochettino who said this week a top-four finish was more important than winning trophies for the north London club – a statement which has been criticised.

But speaking at today’s news conference, ahead of Liverpool’s game with Leicester, Klopp revealed his sympathy for his counterpart.

“We need money for improving a football team, we cannot change that. It is not the only way but it is a big thing,” said Klopp.

“I know people probably didn’t like what Pochettino said but it is so much easier looking from outside but from a club point of view the best competition to win is the Premier League because you are in the top four and you have won a big thing.

“The other cup competitions you want to win as well but they don’t guarantee you the money for the next year. That’s why top four is so important.

“In a club like Liverpool you always have to go for everything, and I think the best thing we did that everyone can see is that we are around the decisive things again.

“For a couple of years it was not like this, now it’s positive. But in the end, it is really important that you are in the Champions League next year as well.”

Meanwhile, Klopp expects to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City until the bitter end of the title race irrespective of who has the advantage in the fixture schedule.

This week, for the first time since December 15 when Pep Guardiola’s side beat Everton and the Reds defeated Manchester United the following day, City play a league match before their rivals.

That will continue for the next two matches with City hosting Arsenal on Sunday – while Liverpool go to West Ham the following day – and also playing a rearranged game at Everton next Wednesday.

“For me, no difference. If we win the game, we are not interested in other results. How can we change the approach?” he said ahead of the visit of Leicester.

“I said it a few times, I expect City to win every game. It makes sense that you think like this. I expect City to beat Newcastle (played 24 hours before Liverpool kick-off), but I will still watch it because we play Newcastle as well.

“I can only speak for myself, but I don’t sit in front of the TV and think (damn) when they score or whatever.

“I really believe that you have to do your own work, your own job if you want to have something.

“Don’t be concentrated on other teams, it doesn’t help. I expect to be one point up before the game tomorrow, and that doesn’t bother me.”

Klopp is hopeful key defender Virgil Van Dijk will be fit enough to face the Foxes.