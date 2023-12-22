Euro Paper Talk: Klopp on cloud nine as Sporting drop price to £39m for top Liverpool target; Italian heavyweights fighting over Tottenham midfielder

Liverpool look to have been given a huge boost in their bid to sign Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio in the January transfer window, while a Tottenham midfielder is the subject of a battle between Napoli and Juventus for his signature in the new year – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

KLOPP PURRING AS INACIO PRICE TAG GOES DOWN

Liverpool have seemingly received a massive boost in their chase to sign a top Sporting defender following a fresh report on Friday.

The Reds have been linked with centre-back Goncalo Inacio for a number of months now, as they still come to terms with Joel Matip’s season-ending injury.

And although Klopp is said to be happy with the options he still has to pick from, the Anfield outfit will not turn down a good deal if one presents itself.

That deal could well be for Inacio, who has reportedly seen his price drop from around £52million to £39m.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano recently gave an update on Liverpool‘s centre-back chase, name-checking Inacio and Piero Hincapie in the process.

He said: “Liverpool are another club looking at centre-backs but so far no contacts have taken place with Bayer Leverkusen for Piero Hincapie from what I’m told.

“Hincapie has been strongly linked with Liverpool and other top clubs as he’s looked like a superb young talent for some time now, and he’s also not playing as often as he might have expected, so it’s normal to see new stories about the player.

“Liverpool have also been one of a number of teams linked with Goncalo Inacio, but the only way to sign him is to pay his €60m release clause to Sporting and no one has approached Sporting until now.

“Let’s see if that changes soon, but for now there is nothing advanced for Liverpool with either Hincapie or Inacio.”

Inacio considered a snip at £39m

There is no source named for the latest news on Inacio’s price drop, but if it’s true then there is every chance that Liverpool will explore a deal, especially with Arsenal and Manchester United also known to be looking at the player.

For now, Klopp is seemingly happy to rotate Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah alongside Virgil van Dijk, with Joe Gomez used as cover across the whole back line.

Indeed, 20-year-old Quansah put in another classy display in the Carabao Cup mauling of West Ham in midweek, although he was beaten by Jarrod Bowen for the sole Hammers goal at Anfield.

LIVERPOOL DITCH INTEREST IN BUNDESLIGA ACE

Liverpool are not pushing forward with a plan to sign Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix in January. (Foot Mercato)

Manchester United are eager to ‘get rid’ of Antony Martial in the January transfer window and may be handed a chance to do so by Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists Milan target Clement Lenglet will remain at the club in the second part of the season. (Football Italia)

Inter Milan are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto in January, with the player out of contract in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Milan have informally presented a verbal proposal to goalkeeper Mike Maignan over a contract extension on an improved set of personal terms. (Calciomercato)

Nottingham Forest have accepted an offer from Brazilian club Atletico-MG for Gustavo Scarpa. (TNT Sports)

NAPOLI, JUVE SCRAPING OVER HOBJERG DEAL

A race between Napoli and Juventus could occur for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the January window. (Calciomercato)

Villarreal are considering a potential reunion with Besiktas centre-back Eric Bailly. (Cadena Ser)

Juventus are preparing to move ahead of Inter in the race for Lille centre-back Tiago Djalo. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Borussia Dortmund have decided to continue with Edin Terzic as manager despite sitting in fifth spot, 15 points behind leaders Leverkusen. (BILD)

Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique has fallen out of favour with Manuel Pellegrini and is being linked with a January switch to Flamengo. (Relevo)

An offer worth in the region of €8m is being prepared by Inter amid hopes of landing Club Brugge wingback Tajon Buchanan. (Gianluca Di Marzio)