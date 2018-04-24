Mixed emotions, but Klopp still delighted with rollercoaster 5-2 win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted two late Roma goals had dampened the mood but stressed a 5-2 Champions League semi-final first-leg win over the Italians was far more than he anticipated.

The tie appeared to be over when Liverpool roared into a 5-0 lead with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino running riot for the hosts against an outclassed Roma defence.

Salah scored two wonderful goals before half-time before turning provider for first Sadio Mane and then Firmino.

When Firmino headed home the fifth with 20 minutes to go, the only question appeared to be how many more Liverpool would score.

But Edin Dzeko pulled one back on 81 minutes after a Dejan Lovren error, and four minutes later Diego Perotti swept home from the penalty spot after James Milner was adjudged to have handled in the box.

Speaking to BT Sport after one of the most extraordinary games of his reign, Klopp said: “Perfect performance for pretty much 80 minutes or so. We made defensively one mistake and Dzeko can use that situation. We know his quality.

“The penalty is not a penalty I think we all agree. I would be much more happy of course if we win 5-0 or 5-1 but 5-2 is still a fantastic result. I could not even believe that would be possible. So we go there next week and try to win again.”

Liverpool made a relatively quiet start to the game but took full control after finding ways to get their main men running behind Roma’s bafflingly high defensive line.

“I thought that how we played them, how we had all those runs in behind, was brilliant,” said Klopp. “It changed the game completely, they couldn’t contend with that.

“We could have scored more goals – it sounds crazy in a Champions League semi-final – but we missed so many chances. That’s all positive.

“But come on, this was fantastic. We are Liverpool. This is all-inclusive football.”

Before Roma’s late fightback the only real downside for Liverpool was an early injury for England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Klopp admits he fears the worst.

“It looks like a very bad injury if you can say that ahead of the scan,” Klopp said.