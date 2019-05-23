Klopp delivers huge boost over fitness of Liverpool star ahead of CL final

Jurgen Klopp has delivered a huge boost to Liverpool fans ahead of the Champions League final by offering an update on Roberto Firmino’s fitness.

The Brazilian forward missed the last three games of the Premier League season with a muscle injury, and his appearance off the bench at the Nou Camp in the Champions League semi-final first leg reportedly worsened the issue.

“Bobby looks really good [and] he is now part of training. It was not too long out, but of course we are still careful and want to make sure nothing happens,” Klopp said.

“We have a few days still and want to use them, that’s why he is in, out, in, out. Yesterday, he was only playing [a marginal role in small-sided games] but it is good for him, the first step to play football again.

“Today he was in around about 70 per cent of the session. Tomorrow he will probably be in completely, we will see, then hopefully it will be fine.”

