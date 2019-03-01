Klopp delivers positive pre-derby update surrounding Liverpool star

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could return for Sunday’s Merseyside derby at Everton, Jurgen Klopp has revealed.

The Brazil international missed Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Watford with an ankle problem but could be in contention to return at Goodison Park.

“Bobby was outside running. We will see how he reacts,” said Klopp.

“I don’t see any other player who would even be in contention after the problem he had. It looks good but if he will be ready I don’t know.

“He’s very positive – that’s Bobby’s nature.”

The team’s last meeting at Anfield in December saw Divock Origi score a winner deep into added time, prompting Klopp to run 40 yards on to the pitch to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

That earned the Reds boss an £8,000 fine and is a mistake he has no intention of repeating.

“The (last) game was special. We know my celebration, I will not do it again,” he added.

“(Everyone thought) the ball was out, Virg (Virgil Van Dijk) had already turned after his wonderful volley, and Div scored!

“It was tough that day, and it will be tough on Sunday.”