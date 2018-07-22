Klopp delivers positive update over fitness of key Liverpool duo

Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah has reported back for duty with Liverpool with no long-lasting problems.

The Egypt forward, who scored 44 goals in all competitions for the Reds last season, suffered a dislocated shoulder in his side’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

He recovered to play two games at the World Cup for Egypt, who lost all three of their group games in Russia.

Since Egypt’s elimination, Salah has been on holiday, but on Saturday he joined the Reds for their pre-season tour of the United States, where Liverpool face Borussia Dortmund in Charlotte on Sunday night.

Klopp told Liverpool’s website: “He has fully recovered. We were constantly in contact (during the World Cup) and he was fine. Shoulder-wise, he had no problems.

“He looks full of joy and is really happy to be back. It was nice to see him yesterday for the first time, the same for Sadio (Mane). They look very fit.”

Klopp, meanwhile, has also delivered his verdict on Liverpool’s huge spending spree – which has seen over £250m spent in the last 12 months.

