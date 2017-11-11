Klopp delivers timely reassurances to £10m Liverpool signing

Jurgen Klopp insists Andrew Robertson remains part of his plans after largely overlooking Liverpool’s £10million summer recruit so far.

Scotland full-back Robertson joined the Reds from Hull over the summer, but has been left frustrated after only appearing in three first-team matches so far.

With Alberto Moreno now re-establishing himself as the Reds’ first-choice left-back, speculation has suggested that Klopp could allow the Scot to leave Anfield in January.

Klopp says there is absolutely no issue, though, and has encouraged his new signing to use Moreno as inspiration, given his unlikely Reds resurrection.

“It’s the exact same situation for Andy Robertson,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“People will say ‘why do you do that? Because he is here and not playing?’

“Because he has to learn. But there is no problem. We are in conversation, talk about it and he has to improve.

“As long as the other players are doing like this. Alberto is like a little machine, he never shows when he is tired and stuff like this.

“Andrew has had a little less rhythm. So you think now, okay, he will have a game with the national team and come back. We will have a little internal game then and that’s good for Andy.

“So he’s on a good way, a really good way. It’s going well apart from maybe he is not happy he cannot start so often as he would have thought from the beginning.

“But it’s all about improvement and then to be ready for the moment you are used.”

Robertson played the full 90 minutes for Scotland against Holland on Thursday night and looks likely to feature in a behind closed doors friendly for Liverpool at Melwood next week.