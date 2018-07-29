Jurgen Klopp described Xherdan Shaqiri’s start to his Liverpool career ‘not normal’ after the Switzerland international scored a stunning overhead kick in Saturday’s 4-1 thumping of Manchester United.

Liverpool concluded their preseason tour of the United States with a convincing victory in front of a incredible crowd of 101,254 at Michigan Stadium as part of the International Champions Cup.

Shaqiri came off the bench at half-time to make his first appearance for the Reds following his £13 million move from relegated Stoke.

He immediately provided an assist for Daniel Sturridge before netting Liverpool’s fourth goal with an acrobatic effort eight minutes from time.

“It was good, obviously,” Klopp said of the Swiss international’s performance at his post-match news conference. “That’s not normal after four days in the club — adapting that well to the style of play.

“We wanted to help him a little bit with the position [so] that it’s not too complicated, gave him a lot of freedom, offensively playing natural, plus offering runs in behind, which is what he did especially around the Sturridge goal.

“It was better than I would have expected, to be honest. I think today it was a game where it was quite easy to come in for pretty much all of them because we played over 90 minutes of really good football on a very difficult pitch for both teams.”

Shaqiri only joined up with his Liverpool team-mates in New Jersey on Tuesday after being granted an extended break following the World Cup.

Klopp added: “For Shaq, in the moment he signed, he wanted to stay immediately at Liverpool and train with us. I think it was a week after he finished the World Cup, so I said: ‘No, no, no. Go.’

“He came back a few days ago, and he was really excited. For him, it was a very good moment in his career, having already had a real experience at Bayern, at Stoke, at Inter.

“Those were important moments in his career, and now we have him, and he can now play together with a few really nice football players.”

