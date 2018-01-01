Klopp: Did Liverpool deserve to win? I don’t care

Jurgen Klopp admits the three points were the most important thing as Liverpool edged out high-flying Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor on New Year’s Day.

The Reds went ahead through Sadio Mane in the 61st-minute before the Clarets struck back through Johann Gudmundsson with only three minutes remaining.

However, there was still time for Ragnar Klavan to head in a winner and Klopp was happy to get another victory.

“A very difficult game, the fixtures are really difficult to take,” said Klopp. “We did brilliant, the weather made it so hard, windy, rainy.

“Burnley are dong well, we denied them to do what they usually like to do. It took a while to score and then the next two goals were very similar.

“Did we deserve to win? I don’t care. We got the three points.”

Klopp also had words of praise for the returning Adam Lallana.

“Adam Lallana was great, after four or five months out, performing like this,” the manager added. “It’s not easy at this time, the whole team applauded Sadio Mane when he came in because we needed that goal. He is not playing at his most fluent but a great goal.

“Six points in two days – I’ve never had that before.”

