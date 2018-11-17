Liverpool could face a renewed fight to keep Fabinho at Liverpool after reports in Italy claimed Juventus were considering a loan move for the Brazilian.

The midfielder, who arrived for £43.7m from Monaco at the end of May, has had to wait patiently for his chance in the Liverpool midfield.

Despite Fabinho insisting he is happy to bide his time at Liverpool, reports have suggested AC Milan were considering a move to take the player away from Anfield in January.

And now, according to Sport Mediaset, Liverpool will also have to fight away interest from Juventus in the player, with the Serie A champions also keen to strike a deal.

Despite his slow start at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp will look to resist all offers that come Liverpool’s way for Fabinho – even if, as reported, Juventus only ask to take the star on a short-term deal.

Liverpool lost Emre Can to Juventus in the summer, with Fabinho effectively, coming in as his replacement and the Reds boss is thought to be unamused by claims that the Italians now want the Brazilian.

Klopp has spoken of his desire to bed the 25-year-old in slowly at Anfield and last month he admitted: “[He has had to] adapt to the style of play.

“If you watch Fabinho playing at Monaco, [he was] full of confidence. You come to a new club and it depends a bit on your personality.

“He’s not the loudest person on the planet, it’s not that he’s come in and said ‘sit down all of you and I’ll explain to you how we played at Monaco because we were in Champions League semi-final the year before and became French champions’.”

Fabinho’s performances have also been mixed, but he has started the last three Premier League games and has admitted he is still adjusting to life on Merseyside.

“I’m not totally settled just yet,” he said.

“I’m still adapting to here but I believe that I’m now used to the football style, especially when it comes to the intensity of the game which is really different from the league that I came from.

“Also, I’m feeling well at the club. I can communicate well with my team-mates, even though my English isn’t great. The language barrier is one of the issues so far.”

