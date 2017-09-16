Klopp disappointed to drop points but happy with performance

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took positives from his sides display in the 1-1 draw with Burnley, but was disappointed to drop points at Anfield.

The Reds, who welcomed back Philippe Coutinho to their starting XI, had 35 shots on Burnley’s goal but were made to settle for a point, with Mo Salah’s strike swiftly cancelling out Scott Arfield’s 27th-minute opener.

“It’s our fault,” said Klopp. “We were dominant, fantastic attitude. We played good, were fluent with seven changes, but only one goal.

“It’s the best we have played against Burnley since I have been in. In the past we didn’t feel good in the game. Today I saw fluid movements, passing between the lines, speed, crosses.

“We have to take the point and carry on.”