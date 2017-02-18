Klopp discusses Liverpool summer transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool have already begun negotiations with their summer transfer targets – and insists their signings are not dependent on Champions League qualification.

The Reds boss failed to sign a player in January but is already hard at work at bolstering Liverpool’s squad in the summer as he plots to add both quality and quantity to his playing staff at Anfield.

The Liverpool Echo claims the main subject of Klopp’s attention is young Bayer Leverkusen forward Julian Brandt, who is expected to cost around £11million.

There won’t be wholesale changes this summer but Klopp believes a number of top class additions will help take Liverpool to the next level.

“We are in talks with different people – players, agents, all that stuff,” Klopp told the Liverpool Echo at the club’s La Manga training base.

READ MORE ~ Liverpool would thrive in the Champions League – if they could get there

“Not a lot of decisions have been already made at this point. Why should they at this stage?

“But we are on the way. At the end I’m sure we will have a really good squad.

“We already have a good squad and a few more good players will make it even better. There’s a good base.”

Asked if Liverpool needed Champions League football in order to attract the players he wants, Klopp said: “I actually don’t think so but we will see.

“We don’t have to talk about the Champions League now because we are not even qualified.

Sunday is 500 days of Klopp at #LFC

Since arrival, @LFC top PL for

Goals: 109

Tackles: 1177

Sprints: 31588

KMs xovered: 6354.93

Poss: 60.13% pic.twitter.com/Yiv5Puk5pz — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) February 18, 2017

“But of course if we are in the Champions League then it would have an influence. We would need a deeper squad and you have to be prepared for that. No question.

“Even with the league this season, we could have needed a deeper squad with the injuries we had. But we’re through that now.

“We will adapt our plans to the number of tournaments we play next year.”

Klopp on Liverpool’s long-term plan

There will certainly be fewer outgoings than last summer when 13 players departed – the joint highest exodus in Anfield history.

Klopp made six signings before the season started and then opted not to do any business in January – despite funds being made available – as none of his targets were available.

“We have a long-term plan but a few things will change because you always have to react to situations,” he added.

“We have to perform until the end of the season and then we will do a review, looking back on the good things and bad things. Then we will make final decisions.

“We don’t block opportunities, we don’t keep someone for just maybe one or two cup games.

“A few boys were among those who left last summer. I thought we gave them a really good education and they were ready to go somewhere else and play.”