Klopp discusses Liverpool’s transfer plans for rest of window

Jurgen Klopp has suggested Liverpool’s business is not done ahead of the transfer window closing at the end of this month.

The Reds have signed six player for a combined fee of over £60m this summer, while the club have also sold, loaned out or released a number of players from a previously bloated squad.

Manager Klopp has previously intimated that he still wishes to sign a defender, as Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan are the only fit senior options in central defence.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s pre-season friendly at Wembley with Barcelona on Saturday, the German hinted at more deals being made, as well as players being sold.

“The final word is on August 31,” he said. “Until then you have to be ready to do something on the selling side or the buying side.

“But I’m fine. The squad is good.

“But the centre-half situation: We have two, three players available. Joel Matip is okay. We hope he can play one game at the weekend.

“We have to see what happens with injuries. You have to be ready to find a solution.

“Maybe one or two things can happen.”

On selling more players, Klopp added: “We will see what happens. If somebody wants a player then they have to pay because we only have good players.

“We do not give them away as a present.”