Klopp confirms double injury blow to Liverpool ace Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the type of injury Trent Alexander-Arnold has sustained when delivering the bad news on two fronts.

The right-back was a notable absentee from their outstanding 5-1 demolition of FC Porto on Tuesday night. With a crunch clash with reigning Premier League champions Man City on the horizon, an injury to their main creative outlet was the last thing Liverpool wanted.

But via the Mirror, Klopp has confirmed that scenario has come true. And in a double blow, the German revealed Alexander-Arnold will likely miss England’s World Cup qualifiers with an adductor issue over the next international break.

“So the situation when you play Saturday and Tuesday, the players who start the game – which Trent obviously did – have on Sunday no training, they have recovery,” said Klopp.

“On Monday, the only session we have together, we pretty much walk through the things.

“We have meetings and on the pitch we just show the difference between the opponents, so there was no intensity really in the session.

“But Trent in the middle of the session felt his adductor and in that area he has now a little injury.

“Obviously when you have something with your muscle, it’s not likely for Sunday – no muscle injury heals that quick.”

Domestic football takes a back seat to the international scene after the next round of Premier League matches. England are due to face Andorra and Hungary as they bid to tighten their grip on Group I. However, Klopp hinted Alexander-Arnold will play no part.

“After that [Man City fixture], it’s internationals,” added Klopp. “I don’t want to make the decision for him. But what I heard, I don’t think it will be possible for him to be with the national team.

“The other people (England’s medical staff) have to decide that in the end. But hopefully after that he will be ready again, but we don’t know exactly.”

Duo scooping major awards on Liverpool radar

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been namechecked as a potential landing spot for an FC Porto pair deemed ready to take the next step.

Per the Independent, Liverpool have cast a ‘keen eye’ over Porto winger Luis Diaz. Over the summer, the 24-year-old was named in the Copa America Team of the Tournament. He also finished tied for the golden boot with Lionel Messi.

Fellow Porto star Fabio Vieira is also namechecked as a transfer target. The Reds have reportedly ‘tracked’ the 20-year-old midfielder for some time having made him the subject of a ‘long-term scouting’ mission.

He was recently linked with a January switch after entering the final year of his deal. Though with talks over a new contract underway, a release clause of around €50m has been tipped to be inserted.

He too is no stranger to individual accolades. Vieira bagged the Player of the Tournament in this summer’s European Under-21 Championships.

Liverpool got the opportunity to see both stars up close and personal on Tuesday night, and neither player disappointed.

