Klopp draws comparisons between Pogba and Maradona

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compliemented Paul Pogba by comparing the Manchester United midfielder to the legendary Diego Maradona.

Pogba has soon caught the eye in the Manchester United midfield after returning to the club in a world-record £89million move from Juventus.

The 23-year-old was signed on August 9, and despite featuring heavily at Euro 2016 for finalists France has completed a full 90 minutes in two out of three games for United already this season.

And Klopp believes it is that ability to turn it on without much preparation that makes Pogba similar to Maradona.

“In my managerial career, I learned some of the best players have a physical ability you cannot train, he told the Daily Mail. “A better base: they don’t fall. It’s not that they work 500 per cent harder. They might have a little bit of that, but it’s more complex.

“We all saw Paul Pogba. He was here, he was there, selfie, selfie, 9,000 of them, all summer. And then he comes to Manchester United has, what, two training sessions, and plays 90 minutes against Southampton. You think, how?

“They’re different. Diego Maradona was different. He never really trained. He would warm up with his shoes undone. I saw him playing in Stuttgart with Napoli when I was 21. Watching him warm up, I could not close my mouth. It was so low intensity. He was walking. And then he went and outplayed the whole stadium. Unbelievable.

“Barcelona are like that too. They play all over, they go to so many places they don’t know where they are.”