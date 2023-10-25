Klopp in dreamland as Man Utd rip up plans to sign top Liverpool target, with Anfield move now beckoning

Jurgen Klopp will be ecstatic after learning that Liverpool will no longer face competition from Manchester United for Goncalo Inacio, as Erik ten Hag’s side have reportedly ended their interest in the Sporting star.

Inacio has been heavily linked with a Premier League move over the last 12 months after establishing himself as a crucial player for Sporting and also forcing his way into the Portugal starting eleven. The defender possesses a highly sought-after profile as he is a left-footed centre-half who is comfortable playing out from the back.

In recent weeks, the battle between Liverpool and Man Utd for Inacio’s signature has been heating up. On Friday, both Premier League giants were told they would have to pay his €60million (£52.3m) release clause in full in order to complete a deal.

Liverpool then ‘stepped up’ their pursuit of Inacio at Klopp’s request, after being left impressed when scouting him in Portugal’s 5-0 thrashing of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the recent international break.

But on Monday, the 22-year-old was confirmed as being on Ten Hag’s shortlist at Man Utd. The Red Devils have drawn up a list of six defenders who could improve their centre-back ranks, and Inacio featured high up on it.

However, there has now been a huge twist in the transfer chase. As per Football Insider, Man Utd have been forced to ‘abandon’ their interest in Inacio.

They will not be able to match his £52.3m price tag as Ten Hag will have to operate with limited resources in the January transfer window.

Inacio is not the only player Man Utd have been forced to forget about. Deals for Jean-Clair Todibo and Marc Guehi are now unlikely too. Instead, it is probable Man Utd will begin talks with Mexican outfit Club America over the possible capture of Sebastian Caceres, who will cost far less.

Liverpool to benefit after Man Utd decision

Klopp and those above him at Liverpool will be delighted at this news. They are now the primary suitors to bring Inacio to the Premier League.

The four-cap international is also being pursued by Paris Saint-Germain, which means Liverpool will still need to act fact to secure the signing. Although, the current strength of the Premier League means Inacio is far more likely to want to test himself out at Liverpool rather than head to France.

Klopp already has Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez as centre-backs in his squad. Despite those four players being available, there is still a need for Inacio to be added to the side.

Van Dijk and Matip are both 32 years of age, which means Klopp must be handed replacements. Given Inacio operates on the left side of central defence, he would be an ideal successor to Van Dijk in the space between Andy Robertson and Konate.

Plus, as Inacio is 10 years younger than Van Dijk, he could form a long-term defensive partnership with Konate.

