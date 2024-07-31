Klopp issues emphatic response to England job claims as Southgate tipped to replace Arsenal legend

Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp has shut down rumours he will become the next England manager by issuing a firm response, while Gareth Southgate could secure a big job next, as per reports.

Even before Euro 2024 got underway, Southgate was tipped to leave his role as England boss at the end of the tournament, no matter if the Three Lions triumphed or flopped. In the end, Southgate’s men beat the likes of Switzerland and the Netherlands on their way to the final, but the wait for silverware goes on as England then lost to Spain in the competition’s showpiece event.

Southgate then announced his decision to leave the England setup, which has caused plenty of speculation about who might replace him.

Potential targets include Mauricio Pochettino, Graham Potter, England U21s boss Lee Carsley and Eddie Howe.

DON’T MISS: England backed to appoint ‘great’ manager who failed at Chelsea in shock move

A lot of attention has also been given to a potential swoop for Liverpool legend Klopp, who left his role at Anfield following the end of the 2023-24 season.

Many England fans and pundits alike would love to see the 57-year-old in charge of England as he would likely get the best out of the nation’s top forwards and also get the side playing an exciting brand of football.

Klopp, though, does not intend on negotiating with FA chiefs any time soon. When asked if his adviser Marc Kosicke is giving him job opportunities amid his break from the game, the German replied: “Nothing at all. Job-wise, nothing at all. No club, no country. Some people must not have heard that part.”

When asked about the England role specifically, Klopp gave the following emphatic response: “That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said, ‘I’ll make an exception for you.'”

Next England manager: Klopp rejects opportunity

Some Liverpool fans will likely be delighted that Klopp is not intending to manage England in the near future, as he left the Reds due to feeling fatigued and a move this summer would see the serial winner go back on his word.

Southgate, meanwhile, has been linked with the Manchester United job amid uncertainty over how long Erik ten Hag will stay in the role for.

Rather than move to Old Trafford though, reports in the English press state that Southgate could actually become one of the highest profile pundits in the country by joining Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer on Match of the Day.

Such a move would see the 53-year-old replace Arsenal hero Ian Wright, who has ended his spell on the famed TV programme.

Wright featured on ITV’s coverage of the Euros and has been tipped to appear on Sky Sports more regularly now that he has left Match of the Day.

His potential replacement, Southgate, must now decide whether he wants to manage a Premier League club next or join Lineker and Shearer on TV.

READ MORE: Redknapp reveals cunning Howe plan to ditch Newcastle for England, as two legends thrown into mix