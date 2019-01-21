Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been charged with misconduct by the FA after he was sent off in his side’s dramatic 4-3 victory against Leicester on Saturday.

Nuno ran on to the pitch to celebrate with his players following Diogo Jota’s winner in the 93rd minute at Molineux, but was then sent to the stands by referee Chris Kavanagh – you can see what our Ref Review made of the incident here.

The Wolves boss, who has until Thursday evening to respond to the charge, could face a fine or touchline ban for his alleged misconduct breach.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was fined £8,000 when he charged on to the field to hug goalkeeper Alisson following his side’s late win against Everton at Anfield last month.

Kavanagh was also the match official on that occasion, but did not send off the German.

Speaking after Saturday’s seven-goal thriller, Nuno said: “It was not a bad intention, and it was not meant to be disrespectful.

“It has happened before with other managers, and in that moment it is difficult to contain your emotions.

“The law is clear. The referee explained it to me, and it was a good decision. He told me I was not allowed to go outside of the technical area.”

The dramatic victory took Wolves up to eighth in the table on their first season back in the Premier League.