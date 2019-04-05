Klopp exonerates midfield and points finger of blame after Spurs win

Jurgen Klopp has defended his midfield and justified his decision to leave out Fabinho in Sunday’s fortuitous win over Tottenham.

Liverpool snatched a 2-1 win over Tottenham thanks to a 90th-minute Toby Alderweireld own goal – a result which Klopp admitted “was rather ugly” and down to good fortune.

Mohamed Salah’s header was palmed back into the six-yard area by Hugo Lloris and Alderweireld diverted it back past his goalkeeper.

Klopp had opted to start the game at Anfield with a three-man midfield of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum – leaving Fabinho on the bench.

The German though believes leaving the Brazilian out was the right call, despite Spurs getting on top after a tactical tweak in the second half.

“Fab couldn’t train one day a little bit, not long enough to really know how he reacts after the international break,” said Klopp.

“Not playing (for Brazil) but flying a lot and training a lot. If you are not playing then you train more than the other players. Ask Ali (Alisson Becker) or Bobby (Firmino) how much Fab trained. It was clear that he would come on.

“On the other side, Hendo trained outstandingly well, Milly as well. Gini was not involved as much in training but I’ve known him longer and I expected him to do well.

“This was the situation. It’s also about who is used to who in the positioning and the opponent. It wasn’t 100% clear what system Tottenham would play before the game.”

Mauricio Pochettino switched from a back five to a back four at half-time and Spurs got a hold of the game in the second half, but Klopp says it was not his midfield that was to blame after the visitors wrestled control of the game.

“We chose a formation that we thought would enable us to adapt pretty quick to it. We didn’t but that wasn’t only because of the midfield,” Klopp added.

“Our front three defended exactly the same way against the four (at the back) as they did for the five and that made the spaces too big for the rest,” Klopp added.

“We didn’t adapt quickly enough and that wasn’t good. But it happened and that was the explanation.

“The selection is always about me trying to guess what will happen and what I see in training if there is something to see – that makes the line up.”