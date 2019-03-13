Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained his team selection for tonight’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Klopp opted to stiffen up his midfield with two changes to the team to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16, second leg at the Allianz Arena.

Captain Jordan Henderson, a substitute at the weekend against Burnley, and James Milner – back from injury – replaced Fabinho and Adam Lallana.

But after just 15 minutes Henderson was replaced by Fabinho after picking up an early injury.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was fit enough to start after being taken off as a precaution late on against the Clarets.

Bayern brought in Franck Ribery, who was only fit enough for a substitutes’ role in the goalless draw at Anfield.

Speaking to BT Sport, Klopp said: “It’s like the second half of a game – it’s about who wants it more.

“It’s clear for both teams about taking an offensive risk. We wanted to score at Anfield and we want to score tonight. If one or the other team score then things change.”

On the team selection with Henderson and Milner recalled, he added: “We wanted to have as many fresh legs on the pitch, especially in midfield. Henderson and Milner have played often together. They offer a mix of being solid and being athletes.

“It’s a much more positive moment for Bayern. They are top of the table and winning games comfortably again. But if we are at our best, we can be exceptional.”