Klopp explains decision to bench Firmino against Newcastle

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that Roberto Firmino has been dropped to the bench for his side’s clash against Newcastle due to international commitments with Brazil.

Firmino played a part in both of his country’s games during the international break – a 2-2 draw with Colombia and a 1-0 defeat to Peru – the latter game taking place on Wednesday night.

Speaking to BT Sport before the match, Klopp explained that while the forward was ready, he must think about the “bigger picture”.

“Of course, we have to think about these things [international commitments],” the German said. “[Jordan] Henderson is ready, Bobby [Firmino] is probably ready, but it’s not about being ready – it’s a bigger picture and we have to think about that.

“We could have made more changes but we need the rhythm as well and it makes not too much sense. A lot of games are coming up.

“We did it with all, we respect Newcastle too much for rotating for rotating. We really want to have the best starting line-up we can have for the specific opponent and that’s what we thought is the right one.

“We could train with that group since Wednesday or so and that helps; OK, Fabinho came in a bit late but with all the others we could train since Wednesday. So that’s good and that’s what we try to use.”