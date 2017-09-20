Klopp explains early Coutinho substitution for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp defended his decision to substitute Philippe Coutinho at Leicester and insisted that had always been Liverpool’s plan ahead of the game.

The Foxes dumped Liverpool out in the third round after Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani scored to clinch a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

It came after the visitors dominated the first half as Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Dominic Solanke missed fine chances.

Coutinho was withdrawn at the break as he builds fitness after an interrupted opening to the season, where Liverpool rejected several bids from Barcelona.

It upset Liverpool’s momentum but Klopp insisted the Brazil international was always down to come off.

“That was the plan before the game. He needs match time but it was not the plan to let him play again 60 or 70 or 80 minutes,” said Klopp.

“Forty five is the limit. We need to get him fit but we cannot push him through.”

Coutinho will again be a likely starter when Liverpool return to Leicester for their Premier League clash this weekend.