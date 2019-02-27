Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has denied blasting Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane after Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

The Sun claimed that Klopp “went ballistic” after Henderson appeared to ignore his manager’s handshake after being substituted for Xherdan Shaqiri with 18 minutes to go.

The England man marched past the Liverpool boss before Klopp called him back and the two exchanged words.

The report also claimed Klopp told his side in the dressing room that they “need to learn how to cope with the pressure of a title challenge” and that it was the type of match “they needed to win”.

Klopp, who shook hands with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and mouthed “f***ing hell, what a s*** game” is also understood to have been “unhappy” with Sadio Mane, who was well marshalled by an organised Man Utd backline.

The German though has denied he lost his cool at Old Trafford and as cited in the Metro, he said: “There was nothing afterwards in the dressing room or whatever.

“Someone told me that I shouted at Hendo and Sadio in the dressing room, I could have shouted but Hendo wasn’t even there.

“It’s bull****. Nowadays people don’t even need any kind of evidence or proof to write a story.

“Nothing happened after the game. We were completely fine. We spoke about the game, the opportunity we had and the things we did, and then we drove home.”

Klopp furious with Jordan Henderson today after he walked off the pictch without shaking the bosses hand What did we think of this? pic.twitter.com/alkwPI59HF — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) February 24, 2019

Referring to Henderson, who initially snubbed Klopp’s handshake after being substitued, he said: “In terms of the situation, it was a pure misunderstanding. That’s clear.

“For me, when a player leaves the pitch, it’s clear, we shake hands. I thought he didn’t [go to shake hands] and that’s why I turned and told him to [go back and shake my hand].

“But everyone else told me ‘no, no, no, he wanted to shake your hand but you were not ready’. That’s how a misunderstanding works. That’s all. It was nothing.”