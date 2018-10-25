Jurgen Klopp believes there is much more to come from Fabinho after praising his fantastic all-round display in Wednesday’s 4-0 Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade.

The Brazilian arrived in a £43.7m deal this summer from Monaco – but has had to wait patiently for his chance with Reds boss Klopp affording the midfielder time to adjust to his surroundings.

But after being afforded only his second start for the club, the day after turning 25, against the Serbian champions, Klopp believes there is more to come after purring over his display.

“Very, very good,” said the German of the player. “The present for his birthday was not that he was in the line-up, it was that we played his favourite system and it was really good. Very aggressive, everything was there. It’s quite impressive what people saw tonight. That was the start, now let’s carry on.”

The result put Liverpool on top of Group C after the other game ended in a 2-2 draw between Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli, but Klopp will know two wins against Red Star are a minimum requirement if the Reds are to qualify.

He said: “It was just a good football game and they could finish the situations because we had the right movement in the right moment, we had the right passes, we had the right formation.

“You cannot win a game 4-0 if most of the things are not really good and tonight most of the things were really good.

“This group obviously stays exciting until the end, that was I thought pretty clear immediately after the draw, but you cannot do more than win your own games, and then the situation changes in your favour. That happens tonight but it doesn’t say too much about the group.”

Klopp, meanwhile, hopes the critics get off Mo Salah’s back after the player set a new milestone against Red Star.

