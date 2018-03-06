Salah form has Klopp caught in big Liverpool dilemma

Jurgen Klopp admits Mohamed Salah’s form makes it extremely difficult to afford the star a much-needed rest for Liverpool.

Salah has scored in nine of the last 10 matches and a goal against Porto on Tuesday would see him equal the club record of goals in eight consecutive matches set by Dick Forshaw (1924-25) and John Aldridge (1988-89).

With Klopp pondering minor changes ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Manchester United, the Egyptian would be an obvious man to rest – but Klopp does not know whether keeping him playing is best for someone on such a scoring streak.

“These things are good for him. Both ways,” he said.

“They are playing Saturday and Saturday and there is rhythm in that as well so we could say that is OK – do we need a Tuesday game for the rhythm?

“I’m not sure. I don’t think there is a 100 per cent answer.”

Klopp has insisted he will resist the urge to make sweeping changes, despite the fact that only an historic comeback by the Portuguese club will stop his side coasting into the last eight.

Liverpool lead 5-0 from the first leg and the Porto coach Sergio Conceicao has already admitted his priorties lie elsewhere.

Klopp, however, could be tempted to give 32-goal Salah, who has played 3,060 minutes for his club this term, and 22-goal Roberto Firmino (3,053) a rest in a game that is essentially a dead rubber.

“They are all desperate to play, to be honest. When I said we will not rest any players I was thinking more that we will bring the best team we can have for this game,” added Klopp, who insists he will not have one eye on Saturday’s trip to Manchester United.

“We will bring them in for this game and not for the game after that. You have to show up or anything else leads to more problems.

“If you change anything it is for this game and not because we play Manchester United. You must do your best, show respect and keep the momentum going.

“So I will have a few talks with the boys, but no talks will be about, ‘Do you want (to play), do you not want (to)?”

