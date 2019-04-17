Klopp explains Origi inclusion and Liverpool midfield rotation

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has explained the three changes he has made for tonight’s clash with Porto.

The German coach has opted to start Divock Origi in the place of Roberto Firmino in Liverpool’s starting XI at Estadio do Dragao for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

Klopp revealed before kick-off in Portugal that Origi’s form and freshness, rather than any fitness issue with Firmino, prompted the call.

Klopp has also decided to rotate his midfield with James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum coming in for Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson, who was so impressive against Chelsea.

“No issue, actually – just respecting the fantastic form Divock Origi is in for weeks or months already, and bringing in fresh legs,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“That’s all, the same we do in midfield because we expect a very intense game, we expect a hard-fighting Porto side. So we need to be ready for that.

“Of course Bobby is ready for that but because he never gives himself a rest, from time to time we have to do it. But it’s not a rest actually, it’s bringing in Div and having that option: speed and all that stuff. That’s what we thought.”