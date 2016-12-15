Klopp on why he responded to Neville brothers’ Karius criticisms

Jurgen Klopp has lifted the lid on his reasons for giving Gary and Phil Neville a verbal bashing over their criticism of Liverpool keeper Loris Karius.

Karis joined the Reds from Mainz over the summer but a number of high-profile blunders drew widespread condemnation in the media.

Among his biggest critics were the Neville brothers, who both questioned the abilities of Karius, which led Klopp to defend his compatriot.

Karius was dropped for the victory over Middlesbrough on Wednesday as Simon Mignolet made his first-team return, and he was once again the focal point of Klopp’s post-match press conference.

“Maybe I can say it clearly: my criticism of pundits was not for one second serious,” the manager explained.

“I only wanted to show how it feels to get criticised without having anything wrong, only with doing or saying for one second the wrong thing.

“The pundits need to know how it feels, so that is why I said it.

“It was really difficult against us tonight; it was clear we played cool, calm and quick.

“As a full package, it was a wonderful performance.”

Keep up to date on the latest issues at Liverpool by visiting Football Addict.