Jurgen Klopp believes he has been proved right after admitting he rejected the chance to try and sign two of his former players and current Arsenal stars for Liverpool.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both starred under the Reds boss while at Borussia Dortmund and it was no surprise to see the duo – and in particular Aubameyang – linked with a move to Anfield once Klopp took charge at Anfield in October 2015.

But Klopp declined the chance to be reunited with the pair as Mkhitaryan joined Manchester United before then switching to Arsenal, while the Gunners also won the race to bring in free-scoring Aubameyang in January 2018.

And with Liverpool heading to Arsenal on Saturday evening looking to protect their unbeaten 10-game start to the Premier League season, the two Gunners favourites (albeit it Mkhitaryan most likely from the bench0 will present a clear and obvious danger to Klopp’s side.

“I had that player,” Klopp said of Mkhitaryan, when pressed why he didn’t sign him. “If you have had players, you know more about them. You want to learn about other players. That’s how it is.

“I knew quite early that he was going this way (to Old Trafford). There was absolutely no reason for me to jump in there. That isn’t how we work.

“We didn’t look for players we had already worked with. If you do that, you know their good, their bad and you wonder whether you will do it again.”

Questioned also about Aubameyang, Klopp added: “It’s not boring [to not try signing him] but you know everything about each other so how can you develop? Where is the next step? Where is the next push for development?

“We could have gone for a lot of players. But, first of all, you have to think: what do I need?”

Klopp insists he remains happy with his attacking options and made a strong case for two men who are often on the fringes at Anfield.

“We have Daniel Sturridge. We all know about his potential. Now he’s fit, so hopefully we can use it.

“And we have Dom Solanke for sure the biggest English talent in the number nine position. That’s a fantastic situation.

“You cannot just buy players in case you think you won’t score enough.”

Klopp, meanwhile, has explained why Unai Emery’s Arsenal pose a greater danger to his side than the Gunners did under Arsene Wenger.

