Klopp explains why Liverpool should look forward to CL clash with Bayern

Jurgen Klopp has described Liverpool’s Champions League Round of 16 draw with Bayern Munich as “difficult” but says the games will be exciting.

The Reds discovered their Last 16 opponents in today’s draw, having reached the knockout stages by coming second in their group.

It marks a return to his native Germany for Klopp, and the Liverpool boss is looking forward to facing the Bundesliga champions.

He told Liverpool’s official website: “Difficult. Good draw. It was clear it would be difficult [and] they are obviously a top side. For me it’s nice, going to Germany. But it’s just the draw. So we have now time to prepare the game, a lot of time obviously, and hopefully we have all our players available then. It will be a tough one, an interesting one, and I am looking forward to it.

“This is a different Bayern than what I played… We all know the stadium, the atmosphere will be great. It’s a really nice trip for all our supporters, it’s a wonderful city, so that’s all good. The flight is not too long and we obviously know more about German football than about any other league, that’s true, but that doesn’t make a big, massive difference. In the end, the boys have to decide it on the pitch. Let’s give it a try.”

Klopp is aware that Bayern will give Liverpool a stern test, but admitted that every game at this level is difficult.

“In the last couple of years they have dominated the German league in the best period of German football. Everybody was talking about Germany being in a really good moment and Bayern was dominating the league, that’s the truth. It’s nice. It’s obviously long ago that I played Bayern in a competitive game, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“At the end it’s a football game on the highest level and we have to play it. We knew it before, it’s not that anybody thought ‘thank God it’s Liverpool’, so we don’t think ‘thank God it’s Bayern’. It’s a tough one, but that’s how it should be. It’s the Last 16 of the Champions League so there are only tough teams in and I’m really excited about it.”