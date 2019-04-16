Klopp explains why Liverpool will have to be at their best again vs Porto

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool will have a tough job on their hands in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Porto.

The first leg was a comfortable affair for the Reds, as they earned a 2-0 advantage with goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino. However, Klopp was keen to stress at his pre-match press conference that Liverpool can’t afford to think they have one foot in the semi-finals already.

“We are here to go to the next round,” he told reporters. “We have to fight really hard. Porto have won all their home games [in the CL] so far.

“Porto are a good team and we were good in the first leg. We have to be really good again.”

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao had claimed earlier that Liverpool sometimes seem like the best team in the world, but Klopp was reluctant to be brought into the conversation.

“Sometimes we are really good, that is true. Hopefully we can control again. There are moments before we win the ball or after we win the ball when the boys look really, really good. It’s a compliment I suppose but it’s a tough game tomorrow still.”

Klopp also insisted that Liverpool can’t use the memory of last year’s 5-0 win at Estadio do Dragao to get over-confident.

“I didn’t like the last game. It was really strange. The first goal was really good play but Sadio had harder shots that weren’t in. The second goal was great play from Milly and Mo finished it off from the post. And then three counter-attacking goals that were really good.

“It was really open until we were 2-0 up. My players aren’t silly, they don’t misunderstand this.”