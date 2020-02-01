Klopp explains why Liverpool’s win over Southampton was a ‘strange result’

Jurgen Klopp has explained why he thought Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League was a “strange result”.

The scoreline flattered Klopp’s side, with Saints giving at least as good as they got for much of the game, but the clinical Reds showed their ruthless streak in the second half to rack up a 16th straight league win.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, cutting in from the left and firing home from the edge of the area. Jordan Henderson’s first-time finish doubled the lead on the hour and he then set up Mohamed Salah to dink the third over goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. The Egyptian bundled home the fourth at the end.

With second-placed Manchester City taking on Tottenham on Sunday, the Reds’ 24th win from 25 games widened the yawning chasm between the two sides yet further.

Klopp told BBC Sport: “The readiness to improve in the game and learn from the game [is what we had to do to win].

“The set-up of Southampton I could not give more credit to. What a strange result in the end. It’s deserved because we score the goal but what a team.

“They had too many shots on target and we had to change in the second half. That helped massively and when we are rolling it’s difficult to stop.

“Even when it was 4-0 Southampton did not stop and I have so much respect for that.”

On a possible Southampton penalty before Liverpool‘s first goal, Klopp added: “It was a crucial moment. It does not mean it would have been over but the game would have been going in a different direction.”