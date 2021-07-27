Jurgen Klopp could soon be faced with an agonising decision after a Liverpool star ready to take the “next step” has attracted transfer interest, per a report.

At first glance, the Reds appear to be balancing the books this summer. The sales of Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson have generated a combined £29m. That figure could be boosted by as much as £15m after Xherdan Shaqiri confirmed his Anfield stay is over.

If the forward leaves, Liverpool will have already paid off the cost of Ibrahima Konate’s transfer with money to spare.

Divock Origi has also been linked with a departure, and thus far, deals to bring in further reinforcements have not yielded progress.

Nevertheless, should the club remain cautious in the window, rising stars the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott could be given opportunity to shine.

Indeed, Klopp hinted Elliott could be involved with the first-team this year after his superb loan stint with Blackburn saw the teenager notch seven goals and 11 assists last year.

However, Klopp’s faith in the ex-Fulham star could soon be tested. That’s because the Star (via the Sun) report Sheffield United are intent on signing the forward on loan.

The Blades are hoping to secure promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking under Slavisa Jokanovic. And it is the Serbian’s connection with Elliott that could help their cause.

Jokanovic handed Elliott his first team debut at age 15 when in charge of Fulham in 2018. Both he and the Blades will be hoping that carries weight with Elliott who has already proven himself at Championship level.

Should a firm offer arrive, Klopp’s faith in Elliott’s ability to hack it in the Premier League will come under the microscope.

Liverpool midfielder to solve West Ham issue?

Meanwhile, West Ham are eyeing up a Liverpool star to fill the void left by Jesse Lingard, with a Reds deal far most cost-effective than pursuing their No. 1 target, per a report.

The Hammers’ pursuit of Lingard does not look like it will yield a breakthrough this summer. As such, the Daily Express reveal their attentions could now turn to a Liverpool star they hope will make a similar impact to Lingard.

The newspaper report that Moyes is considering a possible loan swoop for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

A loan deal for the Reds man would share many parallels with Lingard’s move last season. Both are in their late twenties, have a point to prove and would likely be regular starters.

The Express namecheck West Brom’s Matheus Pereira and Chelsea’s Ross Barkley as other potential candidates.

