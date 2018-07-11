Liverpool star could ask to leave after approach from old mentor

Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly considering his future at Liverpool following the club’s double midfield signings of Naby Keita and Fabinho.

The Holland international is a firm favourite of Jurgen Klopp’s and made 27 starts in the Premier League, scoring once and providing two assists.

But the addition of Keita and Fabinho to Liverpool’s midfield pool could push the former Newcastle man down the pecking order and reports in Turkey claim he already has an offer on the table from Fenerbahce.

Furthermore, the report in Turkish outlet A Spor, claims Wijnaldum has already had contact from Phillip Cocu, the man who first signed him for PSV Eindhoven and whom has recently been appointed as the Super Lig club’s new boss.

It’s claimed Cocu is looking to do his transfer business as soon as possible with the Turkish outfit facing Champions League playoff matches as early as next month, so is ready to test Liverpool’s resolve to keep the player by launching an official bid.

But having already lost Emre Can on a free transfer to Juventus, Jurgen Klopp is likely to fight to keep Wijanldum at Liverpool and will move to reassure a man, whom is contracted to the club until 2021, he has an important role to play.

Speaking about his decision to leave the Reds, Can said: “I had a lot of offers from very good teams.

“I decided to come to Juventus because I think the project here is very big. They have very big aims. I want to be part of the project here.

“I am really happy to be here. I know how Juventus play, I watched a lot of the games last season. One of my biggest idols was Zidane who played here too.

“My first manager when I started to play football was a huge Juventus fan. When I was six or seven he told me that one day I’d play for Juventus. Now I am here and it’s a cool story.

“The club had good contact with my agent for many years. I just know how huge the club is and the mentality of the club – they want to win titles. That’s my mentality too. I came here to win titles.

“I think the first target has to be to win Serie A and then comes the Champions League. That has to be our aim. I am here to help the team.”

One player who could, however, be allowed to move on is Adam Lallana.

According to the Liverpool Echo, that could also spell the end for Adam Lallana’s time at Anfield.

The England international was left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and struggled for game time last season due to the impressive performances of trio Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Lallana is able to play as a No.10, but it appears that Klopp is also aiming to strengthen that position with the recent links to Lyon star Nabil Fekir and Stoke’s Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Echo goes on to claim that if Lallana leaves, Liverpool may only be able to recoup around half of the £25m they paid Southampton for him.

