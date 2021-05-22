Bayern Munich have emerged as a surprise candidate to be the landing spot for a Liverpool midfielder strongly tipped to depart Anfield this summer.

Liverpool are heavily favoured to secure Champions League qualification despite appearing a million miles away just last month. Settling for a top four finish would represent a significant step down from their achievements over the last two seasons, but would ensure the club remain ideally positioned to vie for the game’s elite in the transfer market.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

The Reds are expected to be busy in the upcoming window, with multiple areas of their squad requiring immediate attention.

The acquisition of a new centre-back has drawn the most column inches, with the club frequently linked with RB Leipzig standout Ibrahima Konate.

A recent report reaffirmed the club’s firm interest. However, a discrepancy over the Frenchman’s release clause has cast a shadow over the move.

Another area Klopp may look to strengthen is in midfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum has been a capable and consistent performer since arriving from Newcastle in 2016. The Dutchman has been a rare bright spark with regards to avoiding injury this term. Thus far, he has featured in every league match.

Nevertheless, his contract expires this summer and Liverpool seemingly have no desire to push through a late renewal.

Barcelona appeared for many months to be in pole position to land the midfielder, though financial difficulties and uncertainty over fellow countryman Ronald Koeman’s managerial position left the deal in flux.

PSG reportedly registered their interest last week, but the latest report reveals Bayern Munich have joined the mix.

The Daily Mail (citing Sport1) note that the Bavarian giants have held talks with the midfielder’s representatives.

Wijnaldum is now free to negotiate pre-contract agreements, and it is stated that discussions between both parties have been ‘positive’.

Adding further fuel to the fire, the player himself is said to be ‘keen’ on the switch.

Wijnaldum’s representative, Humphry Nijman, recently offered a thinly veiled admission that a Bayern approach would be strongly considered.

Nijman told Meine Bayern-Woche (via the Daily Mail): “FC Bayern is a great club. If you are interested in them, please do not hesitate to talk to us.”

Thiago lifts lid on Jurgen Klopp

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara has said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is “hard work” but he is relishing working with the German coach.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports the 30-year-old has opened up on his first season in England as he prepares to play in front of an Anfield crowd for the first time.

The Spaniard said: “He’s a very beloved person here in our team, our club and in the city as well. Klopp’s interesting and at the same time he’s calm. He’s hard work, but with comic words as well. It’s very interesting to learn and to keep growing by his side.

“The feeling that I have without a title or a trophy this year is about how hard it is to get it. The main thing is to stay hungry but at the same time to evolve and adapt yourself, because even the maximum of 100 per cent you gave last year is not going to be enough the next year.

“You have to always be evolving and learning new things. You have to be the same 100 per cent player. But at the same time adding something new to your characteristics.

“For me, the experience I’ve had here is my trophy this year,” he says. “To join this team, to train with these players every day, to join the league, to visit many new stadiums and play against great teams… I think those feelings are so important.”

READ MORE: Mourinho given hope as he bids to bring frustrated Liverpool man to Roma