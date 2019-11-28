Klopp fearing the worst as Liverpool wait for Fabinho injury update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits it’s not looking good for key midfielder Fabinho as the club faces an anxious update over the next 48 hours.

The influential Brazil international has become a major component in the team’s rise to the top of the Premier League, but he was forced off with an ankle injury in the 1-1 Champions League draw with Napoli.

He left Anfield with his left foot in a protective boot and Klopp, who insisted after the game that the draw with the Italians won’t alter their plans for the now decisive trip to Salzburg next month, will hope he is not ruled out for any length of time with a packed December fixture schedule coming up.

“In this moment, the game is over, my problem is Fabinho is injured and Brighton (is on Saturday),” he said after Dejan Lovren’s header cancelled out Dries Merten’s contentious opener.

“I don’t know (how he is). He has pain, so that’s not good. He couldn’t continue and he is a really hard one.

“I don’t want to say what I expect, because I hope that it is not that serious, but we will know more, maybe today, maybe the day after. We will see.”

