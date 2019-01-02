Klopp flips coin on Man City after responding to Guardiola compliment

Jurgen Klopp insists his Liverpool team will be travelling to the home of the best side in world football after flipping a compliment Pep Guardiola made about his Reds side.

Liverpool go into the match top of the table and boasting a lead over City which could be extended to 10 points in the wake of an away win at Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Guardiola has already labelled the match a must-win game for his side if the defending champions are to have a say in the title race, after admitting his side have been unable to live with Liverpool’s domination of late.

However, in trying to play down the expectations surrounding his side, and following Guardiola’s compliment, Klopp told a press conference on Wednesday afternoon: “It’s a normal game against Manchester City. A very difficult one. They are a really strong football team with an outstanding manager. We have to be brave and full of desire, same as all of the other games.”

Asked how the two sides compare, Klopp continued: “For me, they are the best team in the world. That is my opinion. The points change but the preparations don’t….”

And when asked about Guardiola’s claim that Liverpool “are one of the best sides in the world game right now”, Klopp continued: “He (Guardiola) said in the moment. We are a very good football team as well.

“Would I say they are the best team in the world if no-one asked me? No. It’s all talk. A big part of the football world is talking before it happens.

“People say we go there most likely to win… it’s not true. It’s not reality.”

Klopp was asked if there was any particular moment when he realised Liverpool were living up to their potential and he continued: “Results and performances give confidence. We have results and performances. Our boys have quality. As long we mix up potential with attitude, there will be quality.”

He added: “We got rid of the backpack when we reached Champions League final. That was the moment when the boys did something special. Since then it feels different, that’s true.”