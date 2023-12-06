Klopp formally puts ‘extremely talented striker’ on Liverpool ‘shortlist’, but Everton also eyeing deal

Jurgen Klopp has added Hoffenheim star Maximilian Beier to his ‘shortlist’ at Liverpool, while Merseyside rivals Everton are also interested in the striker, according to reports emerging from Germany.

Beier is a 21-year-old attacker who mainly operates at centre-forward but can also play as a winger on either flank if required. He currently represents Germany U21s at international level but will be hoping to earn his first call-up to Julian Nagelsmann’s senior squad soon, should his great form continue.

Despite Beier’s tender age, he has already established himself as one of Hoffenheim’s most important players this season. He has formed a good strike partnership with former Manchester United loanee Wout Weghorst and has managed six goals and four assists in 13 Bundesliga appearances so far.

That includes goals in four consecutive league matches between August 26 and September 23.

Beier’s impressive performances have led to speculation he might swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League in the near future. Everton and Brentford were the first English clubs to be linked with him, though Liverpool joined the race on October 6.

Those three potential suitors were handed a setback later in October when it emerged that Beier had penned a new long-term contract with Hoffenheim, which runs until June 2027.

Although, that deal may have simply been Hoffenheim protecting his transfer value, as they could make big money when selling their academy product.

As per German outlet Bild, Klopp has placed Beier on his transfer ‘shortlist’ at Liverpool, though Everton and Brentford remain in the picture to snap him up as well.

Liverpool, Everton target has bargain release clause

In a major boost for the Prem trio, Beier’s new deal includes a very achievable release clause. He will be free to negotiate a contract if Liverpool, Everton or Brentford bid €30million (£25.6m).

Given Beier has already established himself as a deadly goalscorer in the German top flight, that release clause could make him a steal.

Klopp will also be delighted to hear the praise Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen has been heaping on Beier.

“Maxi Beier is a super guy and an extremely talented striker,” he said recently. “He is incredibly fast, goal-threatening and can kick really well. For me, Maxi is one of the absolute shooting stars of this Bundesliga season.”

Of course, Klopp already has Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in his ranks, all of whom are capable of playing at centre-forward. But if Al Ittihad return for Mo Salah next summer, then Liverpool will need a couple of new forwards to try and replace his goalscoring prowess, and Beier could attempt to fill this role.

Plus, the fact that Beier can operate anywhere across the front three will be attractive to Klopp, as this is one of the main reasons why he signed Gakpo and Jota previously.

