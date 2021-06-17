Liverpool have been told why an Aston Villa favourite would be a “perfect” fit for their style, while the Reds’ new signing Ibrahima Konate has been assessed.

Liverpool fell back down to earth last season when an unprecedented injury crisis ravaged their season. Injuries were undoubtedly a huge factor in their struggles, but a collective loss of form from all attackers not named Mohamed Salah was another issue.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino both struggled mightily. In Firmino’s case, his place in the team began to be questioned as his once all-action displays to help lead the press became increasingly infrequent.

Speaking to The Athletic, club legend Robbie Fowler has picked out who he believes would be a perfect addition at No 9.

“I like Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa,” said the man referred to as ‘God’ by the Anfield faithful.

“When you start delving into how Liverpool play and how they press, his stats are perfect. He scores goals and his work rate is spot on. He looks like a Klopp player to me.

“Of course Villa wouldn’t want to lose him and he wouldn’t come cheap. But he’s done very well since arriving from Brentford.

“A lot of big clubs didn’t take a chance on him. But he’s made that leap from the Championship to the Premier League and has proved he belongs there.”

Fowler hugely impressed by Konate acquisition

Liverpool wasted little time in pulling off a major coup this summer when landing RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate.

Running the rule over the buy, Fowler added: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to add a player of Ibrahima’s quality to our squad and he is someone I’ve admired for a long time, ever since I first became aware of his potential when he was at Sochaux.

“After the problems we had with injuries in the centre-half position last season, there’s no doubt it was clear it was an area of the team we needed to strengthen. But I first have to say that the job Nat, Rhys and Ozan did was incredible. Unbelievable really.

“In Ibrahima we are signing a player who will add to the quality we already have here. His physical attributes are very impressive; he is quick, he is very strong and he is dominant in the air.

“He comes to us after playing more than 90 times for Leipzig in the Bundesliga and European football.

“I’m sure that number would have been more but for some injury. But even so that means he already has experience of what it takes to compete in two outstandingly difficult competitions.

“He also played for a team in the Champions League in high-pressure matches, who have a similar football vision to ourselves.”

