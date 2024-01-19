Klopp fuming, as Man Utd plan ‘hijack’ of £77m Liverpool move for classy Ligue 1 defender

Manchester United are reportedly planning to ‘hijack’ Liverpool’s approach for Lille’s superstar centre-back Leny Yoro in a major twist.

The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe and his performances have caught the attention of several top clubs.

Man Utd have had their eye on Yoro for some time, but recent reports have named Liverpool as the favourites to secure his signature.

It’s no secret that Erik ten Hag is keen to add a new centre-back to his squad, with Raphael Varane leaning towards an exit and Victor Lindelof likely to leave next summer.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to do the same, though, as he eyes a long-term successor for Joel Matip, who is currently sidelined with an injury and past his peak at the age of 32.

Yoro could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Man Utd or Liverpool, so it will be interesting to see who wins the battle for his services.

Man Utd plan ‘hijack’ of Liverpool move for Yoro

According to reports from France, as cited by Liverpool World, Man Utd are planning a ‘hijack’ of Liverpool’s move for Yoro.

It has been claimed that Liverpool were in ‘advanced talks’ to agreeing a ‘£77m deal’ for the Lille wonderkid following his impressive breakout campaign.

Yoro made his debut as a 16-year-old and as mentioned, is considered to be one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

The centre-back has made 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season, helping his team to an impressive 10 clean sheets in the process, as well as scoring two goals.

Lille are battling for a Champions League spot and currently sit in third place in the table, with Yoro key to their success in the first half of the campaign.

However, they will find it difficult to turn down a big offer for the defender this month.

The reports of a £77m bid from Liverpool for Yoro are yet to be confirmed, but it is thought it would take a bid in that region to lure him away from France this month.

With that in mind, he is definitely a player for Man Utd and Liverpool fans to keep a close eye on as we enter the final days of the January transfer window.

