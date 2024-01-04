Klopp fuming, with Arsenal now ‘best positioned club’ to sign Liverpool target; stunning €60m offer prepared

Arsenal are determined to beat Liverpool to the signature of Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio and are reportedly preparing a big offer.

The centre-back is a key reason why Sporting currently sit top of Liga Portugal and several top clubs are keen to secure his signature.

Inacio has made 14 league appearances for the European giants this season, scoring one goal and helping his team to five clean sheets in the process.

The 22-year-old has already chalked up five appearances for the Portugal national team and is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

Inacio has a release clause of €60m (approx. £52.6m) in his current contract, but several clubs are ready to test Sporting’s resolve with a lower offer this month.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool are credited with a firm interest in Inacio, with Jurgen Klopp keen on adding a quality defender to his ranks.

Manchester United and Newcastle have also been tracking his progress, but it now seems that Arsenal are ready to launch a concrete bid for the youngster as they aim to beat the competition.

Arsenal leapfrog Liverpool in race for Inacio

According to reports from Portugal, as cited by Sport Witness, Arsenal are ‘the best positioned club’ to sign Inacio.

It’s claimed that Sporting are ‘concerned’ about losing Inacio this month, with those fears also ‘affecting the squad.’

Several clubs are named as interested parties, but Arsenal are ‘more incisive’ than other suitors.

The report hints that Arsenal are ‘formulating an offer of €40m fixed fee plus €20m in bonuses’ for Inacio.

Therefore, Arsenal seem to have now overtaken Liverpool in the race for the talented young defender.

Mikel Arteta is also keen to bolster his midfield options as he eyes a Premier League title charge and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier today that they have approached Everton over a move for Amadou Onana.

Like Inacio, he is unlikely to be a cheap addition, so Arsenal may need to sell players before they buy to ensure they are in line with FFP.

Jakub Kiwior, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are among the players linked with an exit from the Emirates.

With that in mind, the January window could prove to be much busier than initially expected for the Gunners.

